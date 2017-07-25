20th Century Fox acquires film rights to The Marriage Pact

I’m thrilled to share the news that Twentieth Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment have acquired the film rights to The Marriage Pact.

Justin Haythe will adapt the screenplay. Haythe adapted Richard Yates’s wonderful novel, Revolutionary Road, for the film directed by Sam Mendes, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. He also wrote the forthcoming film Red Sparrow, starring Jennifer Lawrence, as well as The Lone Ranger and A Cure for Wellness.

Overseeing the project at Fox is Kira Goldberg.

Chernin is known most recently for Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, adapted from the Ransom Riggs book of the same name, and War for The Planet of the Apes.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Fox and Chernin have also teamed up for the forthcoming “Idris Elba-Kate Winslett pic The Mountain Between Us, due out October 6 in the heat of awards season, and the Haythe-penned Red Sparrow slated for March 2.”

Read the complete article in Variety. There’s also some nice coverage in Deadline Hollywood.

