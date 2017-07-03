The best books of July – according to librarians in US & Canada

The best books of July – according to librarians in US & Canada

Librarians across the United States announce their favorite ten books each month–the ones they’ll be talking about and lending to their patrons. I’m delighted that The Marriage Pact is on the list for July, along with new titles by two fabulous writer friends, Joshilyn Jackson (The Almost Sisters) and Janelle Brown (Watch Me Disappear). Also on the list: The Lying Game, by Ruth Ware, Final Girls, by Riley Sager, Down a Dark Road, by Linda Castillo, When the English Fall,b y David Williams, The Wilding Sisters, by Eve Chase and Wired, by Julie Garwood.

Download the printable Library Reads flyer, featuring information on all of these summer suspense reads.

See the complete list at Library Reads.

Here’s what librarian Becky Bowen from Kenton Public Library in Independence, KY,  had to say about The Marriage Pact in her Library Reads write-up:

“Newlyweds Jake and Alice are understandably nervous about starting married life together. So, when given the opportunity to join the exclusive group known as “The Pact” –whose stated goal is to keep married couples happy and together forever, they jump at the offer. However, things quickly take a sinister turn and readers will be hooked as Jake and Alice struggle to find their way out.”

Librarians across Canada have their own top-ten list, Loan Stars. The Marriage Pact is on their list too–along with another favorite of mine this month, Fierce Kingdom by Gin Phillips.

Huge thanks to librarians for believing in the Marriage Pact!

I have more exciting news about the Marriage Pact to announce in August, so stay tuned!

 

