FOUR BOOK CLUB FAVORITES THAT ARE SURE TO SPARK DISCUSSION

Michelle Richmond’s novels are a favorite among book groups. Choose from four critically acclaimed novels that combine page-turning action with philosophical quandaries about the complexities of marriage, sisterhood, parenting, and more. Every paperback includes an extensive playlist, author Q&A, and reading group guide.

GOLDEN STATE: A literary thriller, and a love story

When a hostage crisis breaks out at the Veterans Administration Hospital on the day that California is voting on whether or not to secede from the union, Dr. Julie Walker must save her sister, and herself, from the violent intentions of an obsessed former patient. Read Golden State. “Mesmerizing and intricate, Richmond’s dissection of California on the violent brink of secession from the nation provides the backdrop for her deeper inspection of the uneasy, fragile relations between siblings.” Booklist, starred review

NO ONE YOU KNOW: “A thoroughly riveting literary thriller” (Booklist, starred review) about math and murder

A Stanford math prodigy is murdered while working on a centuries-old mathematical mystery. A fame-hungry professor writes a bestselling true crime book about the murder, and the accused man’s life is ruined. Twenty years later, the mathematician’s sister sets out to discover the truth behind her sister’s murder. Read No One You Know, a selection of the Literary Guild and the Mystery Guild. “A thoroughly riveting literary thriller.” Booklist, starred review

THE YEAR OF FOG: A girl goes missing on a San Francisco beach…

A girl goes missing on a San Francisco beach while in the care of Abby, her soon-to-be stepmother. Try the New York Times bestseller The Year of Fog, a Kirkus Reviews Top Pick for Reading Groups, a Target Bookmarked Book Club Pick, a Silicon Valley Reads all-city read, and a major bestseller in France.

DREAM OF THE BLUE ROOM: The murder of a gay teenager in a small Alabama town reverberates decades later.

It is the the beginning of the 21st century, and China’s massive Three Gorges Dam is nearing completion. Jenny takes a journey up the Yangtze River to honor Amanda Ruth, her childhood friend who was murdered decades before. Along for the journey is Jenny’s estranged husband. An erotically charged novel about the stories we can’t erase. Read Dream of the Blue Room. “Intelligent, original, complex.” The San Francisco Chronicle