It’s a launch !

Drink, dish (and let’s talk cults & matrimony)

I’m excited to announce the launch party for THE MARRIAGE PACT. It will be at The Booksmith on Haight Street in San Francisco on July 25.

Here’s the Facebook invite. Do you know a San Francisco reader who loves literary and psychological thrillers? Please share.

I’ll also be at some of my favorite bookstores around the Bay Area. See the complete list of events.

About the book:

Newlyweds Alice and Jake are a picture-perfect couple. Alice, once a singer in a well-known rock band, is now a successful lawyer. Jake is a partner in an up-and-coming psychology practice. Their life together holds endless possibilities. After receiving an enticing wedding gift from one of Alice’s prominent clients, they decide to join an exclusive and mysterious group known only as The Pact.

The goal of The Pact seems simple: to keep marriages happy and intact. And most of its rules make sense. Always answer the phone when your spouse calls. Exchange thoughtful gifts monthly. Plan a trip together once per quarter. . . .

Never mention The Pact to anyone.

Alice and Jake are initially seduced by the glamorous parties, the sense of community, their widening social circle of like-minded couples. And then one of them breaks the rules.

The young lovers are about to discover that for adherents to The Pact, membership, like marriage, is for life. And The Pact will go to any lengths to enforce that rule. For Jake and Alice, the marriage of their dreams is about to become their worst nightmare.

“A twisting, suspenseful, keep-you-up-all-night thriller…It’s a deep, insightful, nearly voyeuristic view into the modern marriage…a smart, engrossing, scary read!”?—?LISA UNGER, New York Times bestselling author of The Red Hunter

“A brilliant premise for a novel of psychological suspense, tautly plotted and deftly written.” –JP DELANEY, New York Times bestselling author of The Girl Before

“Richmond quickly moves beyond the expected with this imaginative tale of a worldwide, cultish movement called The Pact…With strong writing, intriguing characters, and a compelling conceit, this psychological thriller seems destined for the top of summer reading lists. Recommended as a fresh voice for readers of Gillian Flynn or Ruth Ware.” ~LIBRARY JOURNAL, starred review:

“Gripping, thought-provoking, irresistible.” Dean Koontz

See all upcoming parties for The Marriage Pact.

Read an excerpt from the book.