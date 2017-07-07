The Marriage Pact & the August 2017 Indie Next List

Now that American Booksellers Association has made it official, I can share some terrific news: THE MARRIAGE PACT is on the August 2017 Indie Next List.

The list includes Joshilyn Jackson‘s wonderful novel Almost Sisters, the #1 Indie Next pick for August, as well as Fierce Kingdom by Gin Phillips. I’m honored to be on the list with both of these Southern writing sisters!

View the complete August 2017 Indie Next List, and pick up the Indie Next flyer at your local independent bookstore. I’ll be visiting some of my favorite Bay Area Indies in July and August, with more dates to come.