The Marriage Pact Challenge: Could you follow these marriage rules?

The Marriage Pact Challenge: Could you follow these marriage rules?

By | | Comments 0 Comment

Some intrepid UK book bloggers are learning all about The Marriage Pact the really hard way by following a set of 10 rules for a lasting marriage.

First, The Marriage Pact 10 Rules for Marriage:

1)      Always answer when your partner calls

2)      Exchange at least two thoughtful gifts every month

3)      Cook your partner dinner twice a week

4)      Unfollow your ex on social media

5)      Never spend more than two nights apart

6)      Tell your partner all your passwords

7)      Only wear clothes your partner deems attractive or appropriate.

8)      Enable the ‘find my phone’ feature so your partner always knows where you are

9)      Have no secrets from each other (and confess any old ones!)

10)   Don’t even think about trying to escape…

 

Sam at Clues and Reviews is struggling with #7, and her husband just doesn’t get #2:

I am absolutely breaking rule number seven when I roll out of bed and immediately put on my rattiest pair of sweatpants and my old university sweatshirt. #sorrynotsorry. By Friday, I finally decided to let Chris in on the experiment and he is extremely confused.   When I suggest he should practice the new rules by purchasing me a thoughtful gift he tells me that he was the gift I received when we got married. I tell him that does not count.

Amanda at On My Bookshelf  has a little problem with Rule #9:

One evening, to prove that I don’t have any secrets (rule number 9), I asked him if he wants to know my passwords. He looked at me strangely and asked if I want to know his passwords as well.

Let’s stay at rule number 9. Oh guys, I have secrets, I do! One evening, when he was very deep into searching for a new car in the internet I told him, haha, you know what, I’ve hidden a huge jar of Nutella behind my books, haha. He shrugged and said he’s not surprised. So now I have to look for a new hiding place for my huge jar of Nutella.

More blogger’s experiences with The Marriage Pact challenge coming soon.

What about you? Could you follow the rules? Which one would be the deal-breaker?

Also published on Medium.

Leave a Reply

Golden State

“Mesmerizing and intricate, Richmond’s dissection of a California on the violent brink of secession from the nation provides the backdrop to her deeper inspection of the uneasy, fragile relationship between siblings…a riveting read.” Booklist, starred review     Doctor Julie Walker has just signed her divorce papers when she receives news that her younger sister, …

Read More Read More

Buy Now

Buy This Book Online

amazon
audible
barnes_noble
booksamillion
indiebound
kobo

Find A Local Bookstore

,

Read More

Hum

Thirteen years after the publication of her first story collection, The Girl in the Fall-Away Dress, New York Times bestselling author Michelle Richmond returns with Hum, a collection of ten stories that examine love, lust, and loyalty from surprising angles. In “Hum,” a young couple that is paid to live in a house filled with …

Read More Read More

Buy Now

Buy This Book Online

amazon
barnes_noble
booksamillion
indiebound
kobo

Find A Local Bookstore

,

Read More

The Year of Fog

The international bestseller about memory, obsession, and one woman’s search for a missing child. “The book of the summer. If you read only one book, read The Year of Fog.” Telematin, France “Impossible to put down.” News of the World (best books of the year) “Gripping. Grade: A.” The Washington Post “A mesmerizing novel of loss …

Read More Read More

Buy Now

Buy This Book Online

amazon
audible
barnes_noble
booksamillion
googleplay
indiebound
itunes
kobo

Find A Local Bookstore

,

Read More

Dream of the Blue Room

Jenny and Amanda Ruth were best friends in a small Alabama town until Amanda Ruth was murdered. Now, fourteen years later, Jenny has traveled with her husband to China to scatter Amanda Ruth’s ashes and finally fulfill her friend’s dream of visiting her Chinese father’s homeland. It is also, Jenny hopes, an opportunity to reconnect with …

Read More Read More

Buy Now

Buy This Book Online

amazon
barnes_noble
booksamillion
indiebound
kobo

Find A Local Bookstore

,

Read More

No One You Know

“Heartbreaking and compelling…A thoroughly riveting literary thriller.” Booklist, starred review “An excellent, emotionally intelligent literary mystery.” London Daily Mail   All her life Ellie Enderlin had been known as Lila’s sister—until the day Lila, a top math student at Stanford, was murdered, and the shape of their family changed forever. Twenty years later, Ellie is …

Read More Read More

Buy Now

Buy This Book Online

amazon
audible
barnes_noble
booksamillion
indiebound
kobo

Find A Local Bookstore

,

Read More

The Girl in the Fall-Away Dress

“The stories in Michelle Richmond’s first collection spin artfully off the life of a single character…smart and adept…” — The New York Times  “This collection has a novel’s heft…These lives are shaped by fate andplace, forces hauntingly evoked by this talented writer.” — The Boston Globe “Remember this name: Michelle Richmond…impressive talent and emotional range…Richmond writes with …

Read More Read More

Buy Now

Buy This Book Online

amazon
barnes_noble
indiebound
kobo

Find A Local Bookstore

,

Read More

Join The Pact

...if you dare

You have Successfully Subscribed!