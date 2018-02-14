The Marriage Pact Challenge: Could you follow these marriage rules?

Some intrepid UK book bloggers are learning all about The Marriage Pact the really hard way by following a set of 10 rules for a lasting marriage.

First, The Marriage Pact 10 Rules for Marriage:

1) Always answer when your partner calls

2) Exchange at least two thoughtful gifts every month

3) Cook your partner dinner twice a week

4) Unfollow your ex on social media

5) Never spend more than two nights apart

6) Tell your partner all your passwords

7) Only wear clothes your partner deems attractive or appropriate.

8) Enable the ‘find my phone’ feature so your partner always knows where you are

9) Have no secrets from each other (and confess any old ones!)

10) Don’t even think about trying to escape…

Sam at Clues and Reviews is struggling with #7, and her husband just doesn’t get #2:

I am absolutely breaking rule number seven when I roll out of bed and immediately put on my rattiest pair of sweatpants and my old university sweatshirt. #sorrynotsorry. By Friday, I finally decided to let Chris in on the experiment and he is extremely confused. When I suggest he should practice the new rules by purchasing me a thoughtful gift he tells me that he was the gift I received when we got married. I tell him that does not count.

Amanda at On My Bookshelf has a little problem with Rule #9:

One evening, to prove that I don’t have any secrets (rule number 9), I asked him if he wants to know my passwords. He looked at me strangely and asked if I want to know his passwords as well. Let’s stay at rule number 9. Oh guys, I have secrets, I do! One evening, when he was very deep into searching for a new car in the internet I told him, haha, you know what, I’ve hidden a huge jar of Nutella behind my books, haha. He shrugged and said he’s not surprised. So now I have to look for a new hiding place for my huge jar of Nutella.

More blogger’s experiences with The Marriage Pact challenge coming soon.

What about you? Could you follow the rules? Which one would be the deal-breaker?

