The Marriage Pact in Czech
I’m delighted to share the cover for the Czech translation of The Marriage Pact, forthcoming from Domino.
Also published on Medium.
I’m delighted to share the cover for the Czech translation of The Marriage Pact, forthcoming from Domino.
Also published on Medium.
“Mesmerizing and intricate, Richmond’s dissection of a California on the violent brink of secession from the nation provides the backdrop to her deeper inspection of the uneasy, fragile relationship between siblings…a riveting read.” Booklist, starred review Doctor Julie Walker has just signed her divorce papers when she receives news that her younger sister, …
Thirteen years after the publication of her first story collection, The Girl in the Fall-Away Dress, New York Times bestselling author Michelle Richmond returns with Hum, a collection of ten stories that examine love, lust, and loyalty from surprising angles. In “Hum,” a young couple that is paid to live in a house filled with …
The international bestseller about memory, obsession, and one woman’s search for a missing child. “The book of the summer. If you read only one book, read The Year of Fog.” Telematin, France “Impossible to put down.” News of the World (best books of the year) “Gripping. Grade: A.” The Washington Post “A mesmerizing novel of loss …
Jenny and Amanda Ruth were best friends in a small Alabama town until Amanda Ruth was murdered. Now, fourteen years later, Jenny has traveled with her husband to China to scatter Amanda Ruth’s ashes and finally fulfill her friend’s dream of visiting her Chinese father’s homeland. It is also, Jenny hopes, an opportunity to reconnect with …
“Heartbreaking and compelling…A thoroughly riveting literary thriller.” Booklist, starred review “An excellent, emotionally intelligent literary mystery.” London Daily Mail All her life Ellie Enderlin had been known as Lila’s sister—until the day Lila, a top math student at Stanford, was murdered, and the shape of their family changed forever. Twenty years later, Ellie is …
“The stories in Michelle Richmond’s first collection spin artfully off the life of a single character…smart and adept…” — The New York Times “This collection has a novel’s heft…These lives are shaped by fate andplace, forces hauntingly evoked by this talented writer.” — The Boston Globe “Remember this name: Michelle Richmond…impressive talent and emotional range…Richmond writes with …