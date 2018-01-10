The Marriage Pact is the new Richard & Judy Book Club Thriller

I’m over the moon that The Marriage Pact is one of 8 books selected for spring 2018 Richard and Judy Book Club. The biggest book club in the UK, Richard & Judy Book Club editions are sold at WH Smith stores and feature additional content for book clubs.

Richard says, “The Marriage Pact is at once a genuine love story and grim contemplation of the real nature of marriage: possession, jealousy, and control. It’s extreme but grippingly though-provoking.”

Judy says, “You know the kind of thing: make sure your spouse knows you love him by giving him a thoughtful gift from time to time; always answer the phone when he calls; make sure you go away together on frequent small romantic breaks. Sounds sensible – but be afraid. Be very afraid.”

If you’re in the UK, you can pick up the Richard and Judy Book Club edition at WH Smith or the airport. If you’re not in the UK, you can still read Richard & Judy feature content online:

Richard & Judy’s review of The Marriage Pact

WHSmith Book Club Questions

5 Companion Books (and one great film) to go with The Marriage Pact

I’m working my way through all of the selections, and I’ve yet to be disappointed! Here’s the complete Richard and Judy Book Club list for spring 2018:

Then She Was Gone, by Lisa Jewell

The Thirst, by Jo Nesbo

How to Stop Time, by Matt Haig

The Child, by Fiona Barton

The Marriage Pact, by Michelle Richmond

The Heart’s Invisible Furies, by John Boyne

The Witch Finder’s Sister, by Beth Underdown

Close to Home, by Cara Hunter