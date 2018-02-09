The Marriage Pact wins Palle Rosenkrantz Prize for the best crime novel published in Denmark

I’m so excited to share the news that The Marriage Pact (Til Doden Os Skiller) has received the Palle Rosenkrantz Prize for the best foreign crime novel published in Denmark in 2017. I’ll be attending the 2018 Krimimessen Horsens (Horsens Crime Book Festival) in March to meet some of my Scandinavian crime writing idols (hopefully I can keep my cool around Arne Dahl) & receive the prize. And the festival is even held in an historic prison. Huge thanks to my wonderful Danish translator Ninna Brenøe, and to my publisher, Klim.

