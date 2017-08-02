O Magazine books editor’s best summer reads

O Magazine Books Editor Leigh Haber went on local New York television station PIX11 to recommend her favorite summer reads. I was delighted that she included The Marriage Pact in this great line-up of books!

See the segment with Haber’s favorite beach reads (including new books by two great writers I’ve only met recently, Janelle Brown and Jenny Zhang).

Today is also the first day of August, which means it’s time of the August Indie Next list. The Marriage Pact made the list, along with some of my favorite books of the year, including Joshilyn Jackson‘s WONDERFUL novel The Almost Sisters and Fierce Kingdom by Gin Phillips.

