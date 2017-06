Pakten – the Swedish edition of The Marriage Pact, unboxed

Do you know someone in Sweden who likes thrillers and champagne? I saw this photo of Pakten, the Swedish edition of The Marriage Pact on the Instagram feed of my Swedish publisher, Natur & Kultur. The publisher is giving a way a box full of champagne and copies of Pakten, to a book club in Sweden. (Note – the actual crate will only be available if the winner is in Stockholm).

I only wish I could be there to join the celebration! Pakten will hit shelves in Sweden on July 25, to coincide with the American and British publication.

