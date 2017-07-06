Professional Book Nerds Podcast – What to Read in July

The professional book nerds are back with their list of what to read in July: Episode #133, “July Books We Can’t Wait to Read.” If you like psychological thrillers, you’ll find plenty to love in this podcast, including The Marriage Pact. Other psychological thrillers and suspense the Professional Book Nerds are recommending include The Lying Game by Ruth Ware, Behind Closed Doors by BA Paris, Fierce Kingdom by Gin Phillips, and Watch Me Disappear by Janelle Brown. Also discussed: Policing the Black Man by Angela Davis, The Last Magician by Lisa Maxwell, and In the Days of Rain: A Daughter, A Father, A Cult, by Rebecca Stott.

Listen to this episode of the Professional Book Nerds podcast to hear their thoughts on The Marriage Pact and other July book releases.

