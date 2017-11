I’m so happy to share the paperback cover of THE MARRIAGE PACT. The paperback will be released on April 10, 2018. Until then, of course, you can snap up the ebook or the hardcover.

I’d love to hear what you think of the new cover, which is a completely different look from the hardcover. You can hit the “contact” tab on my website send me a message, or leave a comment on my Facebook page

