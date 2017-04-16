Exploring Inner Space in The Wanderers by Meg Howrey

The Wanderers by Meg Howrey

My rating: 4 of 5 stars

I requested The Wanderers by Meg Howrey because I love reading pretty much anything about space. While I was expecting a novel about traveling to Mars, I found something unique and unexpected in this novel: the three astronauts at the center of the story, chosen for their unique skill sets and their supposed compatibility, remain on Earth but in an unearthly simulation, isolated from their loved ones for seventeen months, caught up in an experiment that tests them intellectually, physically, and emotionally. Thoroughly enjoyable.

>Recommended for NASA lovers, anyone who went to space camp, and fans of Lydia Netzer’s brilliant and beautifulShine Shine Shine< /em>.

