How to host a great book club party for The Marriage Pact

Do you want to host an unforgettable book club gathering? Download your free Marriage Pact Book Club Party Guide, featuring party ideas, a Marriage Pact cocktail recipe, a rule tracker, and more.

How the new psychological thriller The Marriage Pact can take your book club meeting to a whole new level:

As advance copies of The Marriage Pact go out, I’ve heard from a number of couples who are reading the book together. Many of them are even attempting to apply some of the “rules” to their own relationships, or coming up with rules of their own.

Want to change things up? Select one rule to follow with your partner for a week before book club, and then discuss how well you were able to follow the rule. Did it help your relationship in any way?

Download The Marriage Pact Book Club Party Guide. Let me know how it goes on facebook, or share your book club photos on Instagram and Twitter with the tag #TheMarriage Pact. And, above all, have fun!

DOWNLOAD THE BOOK CLUB PARTY GUIDE

“Gripping, thought-provoking, and irresistible.” DEAN KOONTZ

“Riveting psychological suspense!… Beware. This book will keep you all night…” —LISA GARDNER, New York Times bestselling author of Right Behind You

“A twisting, suspenseful, keep-you-up-all-night thriller…It’s a deep, insightful, nearly voyeuristic view into the modern marriage…a smart, engrossing, scary read!” —LISA UNGER, New York Times bestselling author of The Red Hunter

“A brilliant premise for a novel of psychological suspense, tautly plotted and deftly written.” –JP DELANEY, New York Times bestselling author of The Girl Before

Order THE MARRIAGE PACT, and read an excerpt

Comments

comments