Sunday Suspense read: THE CHILD by Fiona Barton

THE CHILD, by Fiona Barton

Berkley, June 27, 2017

As the newspaper for which she works is firing journalists left and right, making way for a crop of inexperienced writers of sensationalist online content, veteran reporter Kate Waters catches the whiff of a story: a baby’s skeleton is discovered during a construction project. Unable to stop thinking about the “Building Site Baby,” Waters sets out to investigate alongside the police detectives, insinuating herself into the lives of women who once lived on the street where the skeleton was found. She also meets Angela and Nick, who were ruthlessly scrutinized after their baby was kidnapped from a maternity ward forty years before. Angela desperately hopes the skeleton at the building site is that of her kidnapped baby, so that she can finally have closure, while Emma, who had a difficult childhood with an unloving mother, fears she will be caught out for a crime she committed as an adolescent. A poignant, well-paced novel that examines the intrusiveness of investigative journalism along with its power to provide answers. The final few pages provided an aha moment I absolutely did not see coming.

Thanks to NetGalley and Berkley Publishing for providing a free ARC of this book in exchange for an honest review.

Also published on Medium.

Comments

comments