Swedish cover of new thriller, The Marriage Pact

I’m excited to reveal the Swedish cover of my forthcoming novel, THE MARRIAGE PACT. In Sweden, it will go by the original title, THE PACT– or, in Swedish, PAKTEN. I far prefer The Pact to The Marriage Pact, but alas, the title was recently used by another author at my publishing house, so we compromised.

I love what the art department at Natur & Kultur has done with the cover!

