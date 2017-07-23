How far would you go to protect your marriage?

Hello, Friends. It’s time! My new psychological thriller The Marriage Pact hits shelves on July 25th. Around publication day, the only thing more exciting than a book party is seeing friends at a book party. We’re launching the book at The Booksmith on Haight Street in San Francisco on July 25th. View the Booksmith invitation on facebook. We’ll have wine, beer, my husband’s locally famous chocolate chip cookies, and great conversation. I’d love to see you there!

Here are other events at great bookstores around the Bay Area:

8/1/17 Kepler’s Premier Event, with Ellen Sussman, bestselling author of A Wedding in Provence and Paradise Guest House. Kepler’s Literary Foundation, which does amazing work in the community, is billing this as “the literary event of the summer.” I’m so looking forward to sitting down for a conversation with her about The Marriage Pact. Get your tickets here.

8/2/17 Join me at the iconic Marin bookstore, Book Passage in Corte Madera

8/3/17 This will be my third "Read it and eat" luncheon at Towne Center Books. These are always so much fun, and Judy always manages to cook up something delicious related to the books! Join me and Gin Phillips, author of Fierce Kingdom. Make your reservations by emailing info@townecenterbooks.com or calling (925) 846-8826. Get 15% off one book or 20% off both books with your reservation.

8/9/17 My friend Meg Waite Clayton, bestselling author of The Race for Paris and The Wednesday Sisters, will join me at my neighborhood store, Books Inc., Burlingame, for conversation. If you want to meet Meg and my awesome book club (and perhaps see them ask me embarrassing questions), this is the place to be!

8/11/17 Kick back and relax with coffee, me, and other avid readers at Cafe Society at Copperfield's, Santa Rosa. Get 10% off the book when you make a reservation.

Can’t make it to a party? Pre-order The Marriage Pact.

About the Book

When therapist Jake and musician-turned-lawyer Alice receive an unusual wedding gift–an invitation to join an exclusive, secretive organization called The Pact–they sign on. After all, The Pact promises to help them have a lasting, happy marriage. But they soon discover that The Pact is far more powerful and more dangerous than it seems. Every member must abide by the rules of a thick, detailed manual, and there are punishments for breaking the rules. As Jake and Alice are pulled deeper into the secret society’s dark center, they must find a way to protect their marriage–and even their lives–from The Pact. How far will they go?

“The Marriage Pact is a tense, twisting, quirky novel of growing dread—and a love story with a richly imagined relationship between a wife and husband…Gripping, through-provoking, and irresistible.” Dean Koontz

“A truly chilling thriller . . . It ranks with The Stepford Wives andGone Girl as a terrifying look atwhat it really means to say ‘I do.’”—Joseph Finder, New York Times bestselling author of Guilty Minds

“With strong writing, intriguing characters, and a compelling conceit, this psychological thriller seems destined for the top of summer reading lists. Recommended as a fresh voice for readers of Gillian Flynn or Ruth Ware.” Library Journal, starred review

