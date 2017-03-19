Three Suspenseful Thrillers to Love

THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10, by Ruth Ware

The Woman in Cabin 10, by Ruth Ware, is a delightfully creepy journey into the strange, frightening goings-on of the rich and decadent aboard a vessel at sea. Our narrator is certain that she interacted with a woman in the supposedly empty cabin, but no one wants to believe her. The journalist at the heart of the story and the identity of the mysterious passenger kept me reading. This one will keep you eagerly turning pages.

THE GIRL BEFORE, by JP Delaney

If you’re a sucker for minimalist design, you’ll wish you could live at One Folgate Street. The house at the center of this novel is a model of modern minimalist perfection, but the architect’s rules for living there prove impossible. For example, you’d have to leave your books behind. Snuggle up with a throw pillow? No way. But these are sacrifices Emma and Jane are willing to make to start afresh and live in their dream home. But the house is not without tragedy. Who is responsible for the death of the architect’s wife and child? And who is watching? A gloriously suspenseful read that kept me guessing until the very end.

A DEATH IN SWEDEN, by Kevin Wignall

When a bus crashes in Northern Sweden, a stranger and fellow passenger risks his life to save a teenaged girl before disappearing from the scene. The act of heroism puts him on the radar of CIA operative Dan Hendrick, whose job is to hunt down and assassinate a man who went off the radar years before. A fascinating character study, unexpectedly poignant.

