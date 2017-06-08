Top Summer Reads Recommended by Librarians

Every month, librarians across the country recommend the top 10 books they’ll be sharing with library patrons. This summer brings a great crop of fiction by writers you know, and some you might not, including a serious dose of suspense.

I’m thrilled that THE MARRIAGE PACT made the July list, along with new titles by two fabulous writer friends, Joshilyn Jackson (THE ALMOST SISTERS) and Janelle Brown (WATCH ME DISAPPEAR), and my facebook writer friend Laura Dave (I know I’ll meet you in person one day, Laura!) (HELLO SUNSHINE).

I had a chance to read The Almost Sisters and Watch Me Disappear. I can guarantee you’re going to want these on your summer reading list!

Download the printable Library Reads flyer, featuring information on all of these summer suspense reads.

Here’s the complete list of summer reading recommendations:

The Lying Game by Ruth Ware

Watch Me Disappear by Janelle Brown

The Marriage Pact by Michelle Richmond

Final Girls by Riley Sager

Down a Dark Road by Linda Castillo

When the English Fall by David Williams

The Almost Sisters by Joshilyn Jackson

The Wilding Sisters by Eve Chase

Wired by Julie Garwood

Hello Sunshine by Laura Dave

