The Story Behind The Marriage Pact

The Story Behind The Marriage Pact

By |

Where do novels come from? The ether? The collective unconscious? Some combination of events, relationships, experiences, and books in the writer’s past? I imagine it’s different for everyone, but one thing I do know is that every novel has to begin with a spark: an idea of character, situation, or premise that makes one think, “This could be a novel.” Once a novel takes off, once you get past page fifteen or so–for me, anyway–it begins to come from somewhere else. Then, it becomes a matter of characters acting and reacting to their situations; it becomes a matter of orchestrating the plot in a way that creates tension. But the spark, that frisson of idea that sets the whole thing off, is another matter. The spark always comes first.

So what was the spark for my new psychological thriller, The Marriage Pact? It really was a combination of three different things.

 

Inspiration #1: LOVE


I’ve been married for 16 years (thanks, Kevin!), and I’ve written about marriage (and divorce) before in novels like Golden State. This time, I wanted to write about two people who are deeply in love and trying to make it work. I didn’t want to write a story of husband against wife, but rather a husband and wife together, struggling against a powerful outside force.

Inspiration #2: CULTS

The second inspiration was my longstanding fascination with cults–in particular, organizations that lure people in with the promise of helping them to live fuller, happier lives and be better versions of themselves. Some fashion themselves as religions, while others purport to be self-help movements. I wanted to explore why educated, reasonable individuals get drawn into these organizations and become so enmeshed that they leave behind family members, spend massive amounts of money to take seminars or courses, and even sign extreme contracts committing themselves to the organization for life and beyond.

Inspiration #3: THE FEDERAL CRIMINAL CODE

The third piece of the puzzle was The Federal Criminal Code, a massive tome, comprised of over a thousand pages of tiny print. The book, issued annually, outlines every crime you can think of, along with many you can’t, and the corresponding penalties. I wondered: What would happen if there were strict rules for marriage, and penalties for those who broke the rules? What if there was an organization that took marital “crimes” as seriously as other types of crimes? I wanted to put that concept under the microscope, take it as far as I could, and see what happened.

I talked about inspiration and more with Joe Hartlaub for Bookreporter. Read the author interview.

Did you enjoy this post? Get my twice-monthly newsletter in your inbox.

P.S. The Marriage Pact is on the Entertainment Weekly Must List this week!

Get The Marriage Pact.

Comments are closed.

Golden State

“Mesmerizing and intricate, Richmond’s dissection of a California on the violent brink of secession from the nation provides the backdrop to her deeper inspection of the uneasy, fragile relationship between siblings…a riveting read.” Booklist, starred review     Doctor Julie Walker has just signed her divorce papers when she receives news that her younger sister, …

Read More Read More

Buy Now

Buy This Book Online

amazon
audible
barnes_noble
booksamillion
indiebound
kobo

Find A Local Bookstore

,

Read More

Hum

Thirteen years after the publication of her first story collection, The Girl in the Fall-Away Dress, New York Times bestselling author Michelle Richmond returns with Hum, a collection of ten stories that examine love, lust, and loyalty from surprising angles. In “Hum,” a young couple that is paid to live in a house filled with …

Read More Read More

Buy Now

Buy This Book Online

amazon
barnes_noble
booksamillion
indiebound
kobo

Find A Local Bookstore

,

Read More

The Year of Fog

The international bestseller about memory, obsession, and one woman’s search for a missing child. “The book of the summer. If you read only one book, read The Year of Fog.” Telematin, France “Impossible to put down.” News of the World (best books of the year) “Gripping. Grade: A.” The Washington Post “A mesmerizing novel of loss …

Read More Read More

Buy Now

Buy This Book Online

amazon
audible
barnes_noble
booksamillion
googleplay
indiebound
itunes
kobo

Find A Local Bookstore

,

Read More

Dream of the Blue Room

Jenny and Amanda Ruth were best friends in a small Alabama town until Amanda Ruth was murdered. Now, fourteen years later, Jenny has traveled with her husband to China to scatter Amanda Ruth’s ashes and finally fulfill her friend’s dream of visiting her Chinese father’s homeland. It is also, Jenny hopes, an opportunity to reconnect with …

Read More Read More

Buy Now

Buy This Book Online

amazon
barnes_noble
booksamillion
indiebound
kobo

Find A Local Bookstore

,

Read More

No One You Know

“Heartbreaking and compelling…A thoroughly riveting literary thriller.” Booklist, starred review “An excellent, emotionally intelligent literary mystery.” London Daily Mail   All her life Ellie Enderlin had been known as Lila’s sister—until the day Lila, a top math student at Stanford, was murdered, and the shape of their family changed forever. Twenty years later, Ellie is …

Read More Read More

Buy Now

Buy This Book Online

amazon
audible
barnes_noble
booksamillion
indiebound
kobo

Find A Local Bookstore

,

Read More

The Girl in the Fall-Away Dress

“The stories in Michelle Richmond’s first collection spin artfully off the life of a single character…smart and adept…” — The New York Times  “This collection has a novel’s heft…These lives are shaped by fate andplace, forces hauntingly evoked by this talented writer.” — The Boston Globe “Remember this name: Michelle Richmond…impressive talent and emotional range…Richmond writes with …

Read More Read More

Buy Now

Buy This Book Online

amazon
barnes_noble
indiebound
kobo

Find A Local Bookstore

,

Read More

Join The Pact