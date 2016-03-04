CNET News Editor Connie Guglielmo and I went for tacos in San Francisco to talk tech, tacos, and my short story, “The Last Taco Truck in Silicon Valley,” which launches the Technically Literate series for CNET. Thanks to Janis Cooke Newman for inviting me to write the story. And thanks to my son for saying, one evening over tacos, “Why don’t you write a story about a girl who’s kidnapped in the back of the taco truck?” (Don’t worry, he got a cut of the payment).

About the story: