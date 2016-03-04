CNET News Editor Connie Guglielmo and I went for tacos in San Francisco to talk tech, tacos, and my short story, “The Last Taco Truck in Silicon Valley,” which launches the Technically Literate series for CNET. Thanks to Janis Cooke Newman for inviting me to write the story. And thanks to my son for saying, one evening over tacos, “Why don’t you write a story about a girl who’s kidnapped in the back of the taco truck?” (Don’t worry, he got a cut of the payment).
About the story:
An Evangelista—i.e. the Chief Evangelist for a heritage hoodie startup in Silicon Valley—is held hostage in a taco truck. Meanwhile, a guy from Portland with too many debts, is posing as El Taco Hombre. Add the mantra of all marketing—There’s social proof, there’s authority, and there’s scarcity, and the greatest of these is scarcity—to spice things up. Mix it all together, and what you have is a story that sends up everything we in the tech and hipster haven of the Bay Area hold near and dear. Plus the unforgettable hashtag #FrancoNeedsATaco