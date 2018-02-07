I am honored and so happy to share the news that I have received the Truman Capote Prize for Alabama’s Distinguished Writer of the Short Story, from the wonderful Alabama Center for the Literary Arts and Alabama Writers’ Symposium.

I will write more in a later post on why Truman Capote’s work and this award mean so much to me. I’ve had the pleasure of attending the Alabama Writers Symposium in Monroeville in the past. Monroeville was the childhood home of Truman Capote and Harper Lee, and each year at the symposium, a local theatre group stages a production of To Kill a Mockingbird in the old courthouse upon which Lee modeled the courtroom scenes in her classic novel.

It is a special event and a welcoming, wonderful gathering of authors and readers.

About the prize:

The Truman Capote Prize for Alabama’s Distinguished Writer of Literary Non-Fiction or the Short Story is selected by an anonymous committee of literary scholars and writers organized by Dr. Don Noble. This award is made possible through a generous donation by Dianne Lawson Baker of Tuscaloosa.

The 21st Annual Alabama Writers Symposium will be held April 19-20, 2018. To register for the Alabama Writers Symposium, contact Alisha Linam at 251-575-8271 or Alisha.Linam@CoastalAlabama.edu. For more information, visit http://www.CoastalAlabama.edu.