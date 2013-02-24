You found it!

You’ve reached the download page for Day 49: The Missing Final Chapter of The Year of Fog. Right up until the time the book went to galleys, this was the ending I envisioned. While it doesn’t change the outcome of the search, it does take the reader past the published ending to reveal more about what has happened to Abby in the aftermath, answering some of most common questions I’ve received from readers since The Year of Fog was published in 2007.

This download also includes a supplementary essay, “The Girl on the Beach: How a Chance Encounter Inspired The Year of Fog.”

Type in your email address below to unlock the password and instantly download the chapter. I’d love to hear your thoughts on the alternate ending; join the conversation on my facebook page. Happy reading!

Please note this chapter includes a spoiler!

